2 Mississippi State uses 13-0 run in 4th to beat #7 South Carolina in front of record crowd

Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud."

#2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.

Victoria Vivians & A'ja Wilson had a duel for most of the game. Vivians finished with 24 pts, Wilson 25. Schaefer had 14 points, including a pair of corner treys in the 4th quarter run. Teaira McCowan shined inside, collecting 20 rebounds.

The 10,749 is the largest crowd to watch a men's or women's basketball game in Humphrey Coliseum history. Vic Schaefer grabbed the mic after the final buzzer and thanked the maroon & white faithful.

Vic Schaefer had something to say #HailState pic.twitter.com/8rWwSXLAeR — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 6, 2018

Not that long ago, if someone told you South Carolina at Mississippi State WBB was an advanced sellout and the talk of the town, you'd have said, "What on earth are they giving away to fans?" Dawn Staley and Vic Schaefer have created programs that changed SEC/national landscape. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) February 6, 2018

Mississippi State moves to 24-0 on the season, 10-0 in SEC play. They move a step closer to winning their first conference regular season title in program history. The Bulldogs travel to Florida on Thursday.

