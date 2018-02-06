Vicksburg native not happy about being benched

Sunday night's Super Bowl featured several players from Mississippi but one of them is not happy about being sidelined. Frustrations have been growing between Malcolm Butler and the Patriots.

The Vicksburg native and former Super Bowl 49 hero was benched in the game. Butler was told right before kickoff that the Patriots were giving the starting corner spot to Eric Rowe.

Butler was not happy. After the game, he did not hold back the way he felt.

According to ESPN, Butler was quoted saying: "They gave up on me, EXPLETIVE, it is what it is."

"We put the best players out there that we thought would be the best tonight like we always do," said Coach Bilicheck. "The Eagles played great offensively, um everybody, Foles played good, the backs played good, tight ends, receivers, they all made plays, the offensive line. It's a good offensive team.

According to Ian Rapoport of ESPN, it was the "perfect storm of issues" for the player leading up to the Super Bowl. He was sick, had a bad practice, and violated team curfew.

Butler will be a free agent this coming off-season.

