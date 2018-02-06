First Alert: heavy downpours, few strong storms possible into Wednesday morning

Another round of showers and storms return through the next 12 - 18 hours; a few of the storms moving in overnight could be strong to severe.

TO DOWNLOAD OUR FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP, CLICK HERE.



FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF I-20, INCLUDING THE JACKSON METRO, THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING.

Scattered showers will continue to flow in from the south through the evening hours; the storms will begin to gather to the west through the next several hours; eventually congealing into a squall line through the early morning hours of Wednesday.



The line of storms may bring the opportunity of a few strong to severe storms along with it as well. Amid the heavy downpours, the potential for gusty winds and hail will exist with the strongest of storms - a brief, spin-up tornado can't be ruled out completely. The primary time-frame will be between 10 PM Tuesday through 9 AM Wednesday.



Rainfall totals could be between 2 - 4" through Wednesday afternoon - this could lead up to localized flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage locations; but should help out in the ongoing drought.



Behind the front, expect temperatures to drop off from the 60s early on; into the 40s and 50s through the latter half of the day with a brisk northerly breeze taking hold. Showers, clouds will ease out of the area late - leading to sunshine returning by Thursday.



Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

