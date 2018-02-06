First Alert: showers, storms return overnight; few could be strong

Another round of showers and storms return through the next 24 hours; a few of the storms moving in overnight could be strong to severe.



As you step out the door this morning this morning, grab an umbrella as scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day. It won't be a constant rain threat, but off and on through your Tuesday, we may have to deal with shower chances. Highs will top out in the 60s through the day amid a south breeze flowing in the moisture ahead of our next cold front.



As the cold front gathers to the west, expect a line of storms to develop through late Tuesday, into early Wednesday - pushing southeast through the morning hours. The line of storms may bring the opportunity of a few strong to severe storms along with it as well. Amid the heavy downpours, the potential for gusty winds and hail will exist with the strongest of storms - a brief, spin-up tornado can't be ruled out completely. The primary time-frame will be between 10 PM Tuesday through 9 AM Wednesday.



Rainfall totals could be between 1 - 3" through Wednesday afternoon - this could lead up to localized flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage locations; but should help out in the ongoing drought.



Behind the front, expect temperatures to drop off from the 60s early on; into the 40s and 50s through the latter half of the day with a brisk northerly breeze taking hold. Showers, clouds will ease out of the area late - leading to sunshine returning by Thursday.



