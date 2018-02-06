Pass Christian woman pleads guilty to selling methadone

A Pass Christian woman pled guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute methadone.

Mendez sold methadone to a confidential informant at her home two times in January.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics obtained a search warrant for her home and executed it January 24.

While searching her home, agents found a mail package with 390 dosage units of methadone from Mexico and an envelope with $3,827 and 10 dosage units of methadone.

Agents also found 11 prescriptions written to Mendez for 100 dosage units each.

Mendez will be sentenced on May 8 at 10 a.m. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved