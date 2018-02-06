Good Neighbor Pharmacies team up to raise funds for American Heart Association

Good Neighbor Pharmacies have teamed up with the American Heart Association during February to raise funds which will directly benefit healthy heart research.

The concept is simple—just take a photo or a selfie of what you do to keep your heart healthy and for each photo, Good Neighbor Pharmacy will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S. and is directly responsible for one in every three deaths.

"Good Neighbor Pharmacies are America’s leading independent brand and this new social media promotion will not only raise funds directly for the American Heart Association, but will focus on increasing awareness of heart disease and ways to develop a healthier heart," said Dianne Mann, regional advertising manager of the South Region.

In addition to the $1 donation, for each photo posted to Facebook using the hash tag #MyHealthyHeart, and tagging Good Neighbor Pharmacy, one winner will be selected from all the photos and that winner will receive a $500 American Express card.

“This grass-roots effort hopes to raise thousands of dollars for vital heart research," said Mann. "Our pharmacists deal with heart patients daily in their Good Neighbor Pharmacies and want to bring awareness of this disease through this unique social media promotion.”

For rules of entry, click here.

