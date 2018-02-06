Public Works to ask city for more funding to fix infrastructure damaged during water crisis

Public Works Director Robert Miller will ask the Jackson City Council for more funding to fix damaged infrastructure throughout the city following the water crisis.

According to Miller, there are between 300 and 330 excavation locations remaining where crews will have to go and dig out the temporary asphalt that was laid down during repair and replace those with hot asphalt.

The projected estimated cost for the water crisis between December and January will be approximately $2 million. This money will come from the city's water and sewer fund.

The City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this as more information becomes available.

