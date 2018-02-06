Rankin County Sheriff uses drug money to purchase new search and rescue boat

Sheriff Bryan Bailey also hopes to upgrade other boats for flood response and river operations

The War Eagle will patrol the Ross Barnett Reservoir and the Pearl River

The Rankin County Sheriff's Office was able to purchase a new search-and-rescue boat using money seized from drug dealers

The Rankin County Sheriff's Office is using drug money to help protect the community.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey was able to use the thousands of dollars seized from drug dealers and smugglers to purchase a brand new, 22-foot War Eagle.

"It'll be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, if we need it to go out and do a search for a lost boater, or anything along those lines. If we unfortunately have a drowning, we can respond to that," said Captain Steve Godfrey with the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office will patrol the Ross Barnett Reservoir and Pearl River along with Pearl River Valley authorities

"We're here to augment them, and also assist, and if need be, take the mission ourselves if they are unable to respond."

Any deputy who can operate a boat could be deployed on a mission with the new skiff.

Rankin County Emergency Operations provides divers for search and rescue.

"We also plan to do some patrol on the boat. Especially the subdivisions - the backs of the subdivisions that are on the Rankin County side," added Godfrey. "We will try to have a presence during the summer time, and whenever we're needed."

The Sheriff also hopes to upgrade other boats for river operations and flood response.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.