What is the future of Harbor Walk development?

Years ago, a planned community development named Harbor Walk was promoted on the reservoir shoreline in Ridgeland.

It was a planned community with a hotel, condominiums, high-end shopping and places to eat.

READ MORE: Harbor Walk developer gets another extension

However with the death of principal leaseholder John Burwell, many are wondering what, if anything, might change for Main Harbor.

"Burwell was paying around $600,000 a year. It is current through June," said Reservoir Manager John Sigman. "The anniversary date to pay again is July 1. The lease is current now and as long as it's current, it will continue. If there are going to be changes, the corporations would come to us and tell us that. There are still surviving partners, there is family and they have to sort those things out and see where everyone stands in relation to those corporations."

Lease renewal for Main Harbor is July 1.

RELATED: 3 On Your Side Investigates: Washed Out at the Reservoir

At this point, the reservoir management anticipates the lease will be renewed.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.