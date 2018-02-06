Four Rebels, two Bulldogs, one Golden Eagle invited to 2018 NFL Combine

A pair of former Callaway Chargers will have a chance to perform in front of NFL coaches and scouts. Breeland Speaks and Rod Taylor headline a Magnolia State contingent invited to the 2018 NFL Combine. The list of invitees were released on Tuesday morning.

NFL Combine Invites: Mississippi State



Martinas Rankin

Jordan Thomashttps://t.co/oqfW6bxEFw#HailState — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 6, 2018

Glad to announce that I will be participating in this year 2018 NFL Combine??#Hardaway pic.twitter.com/BmQRiYb3sa — Korey Robertson (@koreyRobertson8) February 6, 2018

Ole Miss

Breeland Speaks

Rod Taylor

Marquis Haynes

Jordan Wilkins

Mississippi State

Martinas Rankin

Jordan Thomas

Southern Miss

Korey Robertson

Other Notables

Javon Wims (Georgia WR - Hinds CC alum)

The NFL Combine is February 27th - March 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.