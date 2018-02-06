Four Rebels, two Bulldogs, one Golden Eagle invited to 2018 NFL - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Four Rebels, two Bulldogs, one Golden Eagle invited to 2018 NFL Combine

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A pair of former Callaway Chargers will have a chance to perform in front of NFL coaches and scouts. Breeland Speaks and Rod Taylor headline a Magnolia State contingent invited to the 2018 NFL Combine. The list of invitees were released on Tuesday morning.

Ole Miss

Breeland Speaks

Rod Taylor

Marquis Haynes

Jordan Wilkins

Mississippi State

Martinas Rankin

Jordan Thomas

Southern Miss

Korey Robertson

Other Notables

Javon Wims (Georgia WR - Hinds CC alum)

The NFL Combine is February 27th - March 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

