Four Rebels, two Bulldogs, one Golden Eagle invited to 2018 NFL Combine

A pair of former Callaway Chargers will have a chance to perform in front of NFL coaches and scouts. Breeland Speaks and Rod Taylor headline a Magnolia State contingent invited to the 2018 NFL Combine. The list of invitees were released on Tuesday morning.
Congrats to @Quishaynes38, @Bspeaks9, @jr_roderick & @jordanwilkins2 for all being invited to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.#HottyToddy https://t.co/xwSE8XlMsU— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 6, 2018
NFL Combine Invites: Mississippi State— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 6, 2018
Martinas Rankin
Jordan Thomashttps://t.co/oqfW6bxEFw#HailState
Glad to announce that I will be participating in this year 2018 NFL Combine??#Hardaway pic.twitter.com/BmQRiYb3sa— Korey Robertson (@koreyRobertson8) February 6, 2018
Ole Miss
Breeland Speaks
Rod Taylor
Marquis Haynes
Jordan Wilkins
Mississippi State
Martinas Rankin
Jordan Thomas
Southern Miss
Korey Robertson
Other Notables
Javon Wims (Georgia WR - Hinds CC alum)
The NFL Combine is February 27th - March 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
