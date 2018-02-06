Tylertown native Cra'vorkian Carson named C-USA Male Track Athlete of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Senior Cra’vorkian Carson was awarded Male Track Athlete of the Week following a record breaking performance at the Bayou Bengal Invite hosted by LSU. This is his first weekly accolade of the season and second in his career.

The Tylertown native broke the school record in the men’s 60m dash with a time of 6.64. The record was previously held by teammate McKinely West (6.68) that he broke at the Vulcan Invitational earlier this year. His time pushed him into the lead in conference and moved into a three-way tie for eleventh nationally.

His performance was named to the Top Ten Marks in the Men’s 60m dash by USTFCCCA; his mark was ranked fifth overall.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.