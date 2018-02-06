Malcolm Butler releases statement after Super Bowl LII benching

Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler has been one of the storylines after Super Bowl LII. The Patriots cornerback was benched before kickoff.

READ MORE: Vicksburg native not happy about being benched

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Butler didn't play because of missing curfew and other issues. Malcolm responded Tuesday afternoon with a statement on social media.

Butler will be a free agent in the offseason. He spent four seasons with New England, becoming the hero of Super Bowl 49 with a interception in the final minute of the game.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.