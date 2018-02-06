Malcolm Butler releases statement after Super Bowl LII benching

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler has been one of the storylines after Super Bowl LII. The Patriots cornerback was benched before kickoff.
Multiple outlets reported Monday that Butler didn't play because of missing curfew and other issues. Malcolm responded Tuesday afternoon with a statement on social media.
Butler will be a free agent in the offseason. He spent four seasons with New England, becoming the hero of Super Bowl 49 with a interception in the final minute of the game.
