U.S. Senator Cory Booker to be in Jackson for Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Gala

United States Senator Cory Booker will be in Jackson February 24 to serve as a keynote speaker for the Friends of Mississippi Gala for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Booker has been in office since 2013. He previously served as the 36th Mayor of Newark, New Jersey from 2006 to 2013. He is a Stanford graduate and was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford, where he earned an honors degree in United States history in 1994 as a member of The Queen's College.

He earned his Juris Doctor in 1997 from Yale Law School, where he operated free legal clinics for low-income residents of New Haven, Connecticut.

"We are thrilled that Senator Booker will join us for the Grand Celebration of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum," said Judge Carlos Moore, co-chairman of Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights.

Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights is not affiliated with either of Jackson's two new museums, The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and The Museum of Mississippi History.

Civil Rights icon, Congressman John Lewis, will also be in Jackson as a keynote speaker for the two-day event, starting February 23.

Both men will be in the capital city Saturday, February 24 beginning at 10 a.m.

