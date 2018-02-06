Woman faces 20 years in prison for pirating test prep materials

An Alabama woman faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly reselling test preparation videos and documents.

33-year-old Brandy Dunn, of Saraland, Alabama, surrendered to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on January 29 on an outstanding warrant.

She is charged with one count of offense against intellectual property. She was indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury for allegedly reselling online test preparation materials created for nursing students by Hurst Review Services, which is located in Brookhaven.

If convicted, Dunn could spend up to 20 years in jail and pay up to $10,000 in fines.

