FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-55 south past Pearl Street slows traffic

A crash on I-55 south past the Pearl Street exit has slowed traffic.

According to MDOT, the backup will last just under an hour.

Crash on I-55 SB past Pearl St EX 96A in #HindsCo. Expect delays on your afternoon commute. https://t.co/5lqlNwReGy #MShwys #drivesmartms — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 6, 2018

If you are traveling this direction, you should consider an alternate route.

We will update this as traffic conditions improve.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved