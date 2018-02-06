Sharing illegal materials on social media could land you in trouble

This week, a viral video on Facebook caused waves across the world.

The clip shows a man sexually abusing three underage girls.

44-year-old Germaine Moore is now behind bars after he turned himself in to authorities in Alabama on Tuesday.

But what should you do if these clips show up in your feed?

There's a good chance many of you saw the links or these clips and if you didn't click on them, you did the right thing.

They are illegal, and viewing or sharing them could land you in trouble.

Investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General's Cyber Crime unit say many people may have shared the recent child pornography/exploitation video hoping to capture the male perpetrator, but even that is a mistake.

"The law is very clear that the act of people tagging or sending it in messenger apps is a felony," said Jay Houston, Director of the Mississippi Attorney General's Cyber Crime Investigative team. "It's very clear that it's distribution of child pornography."

Any violations come with a five year minimum sentence.

Houston says people should pay attention to what they're sharing, or what's being shared in their name.

"If someone tags them with this video, of course delete the tag," explained Houston. "Don't allow them to tag you, then report that video to Facebook. What Facebook will do is, they will know that instant that the video is being shared between users. Then they can remove that video."

The National Center For Missing or Exploited Children will notify the state if they need to investigate any local instances of people sharing the viral video.

Houston says that could backlog other investigations of online bad behavior.

"We're seeing a huge increase in fake accounts, cyber bullying, cyber stalking," added Houston. "People think they can create a fake account and talk about someone else and bully those people."

