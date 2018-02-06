Granddaughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers loses battle with cance - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Granddaughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers loses battle with cancer

Posted by Maggie Wade, News Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The 34-year-old granddaughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers has died after a second battle with breast cancer.  Family members say Cambi Evers-Everette died in the arms of her mother, Reena Evers-Everette January 23rd.

A special gathering was held Monday in honor of the Vassar College graduate who worked in Public Relations.

