Granddaughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers loses battle with cancer

The 34-year-old granddaughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers has died after a second battle with breast cancer. Family members say Cambi Evers-Everette died in the arms of her mother, Reena Evers-Everette January 23rd.

A special gathering was held Monday in honor of the Vassar College graduate who worked in Public Relations.

