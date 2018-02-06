Two in custody following pursuit from Ridgeland into Jackson

Ridgeland Police have arrested two robbery suspects following a chase into Jackson that ended on Hanging Moss Road.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says they were investigating a robbery at Macs Gas on Highway 51. Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and chased it into Jackson where it developed mechanical issues. Two suspects are in custody.

This happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

