Pearl Lady Pirates rout Terry to move to 25-2

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Pearl girls basketball continued their stellar run on Tuesday night. The Lady Pirates routed Terry 89-41 to move to 25-2 on the season.

Lacey Kennedy's crew have got it done with stifling defense and a very uptempo offense.

