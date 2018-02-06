Forest Hill boys soccer advances in state playoffs

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A JPS team pulled off a rare feat Monday night: Winning a state playoff game in soccer.
Forest Hill achieved that by knocking off Hattiesburg 1-0 in the MHSAA 5A Boys 1st Round. Jose Chavez scored the only goal, his penalty kick found the net. Charminder Clemons recorded a clean sheet.
The Patriots move to 11-4 on the season and the state quarterfinals. They'll play West Jones on Saturday.
See more state playoff brackets here: http://www.misshsaa.com/category/brackets/soccer-brackets/
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.