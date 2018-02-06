Forest Hill boys soccer advances in state playoffs

A JPS team pulled off a rare feat Monday night: Winning a state playoff game in soccer.

Forest Hill achieved that by knocking off Hattiesburg 1-0 in the MHSAA 5A Boys 1st Round. Jose Chavez scored the only goal, his penalty kick found the net. Charminder Clemons recorded a clean sheet.

The Patriots move to 11-4 on the season and the state quarterfinals. They'll play West Jones on Saturday.

See more state playoff brackets here: http://www.misshsaa.com/category/brackets/soccer-brackets/

