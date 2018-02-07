St. Andrew's boys knock off Crystal Springs in 3A Region 6 showdown

The ARC was the site Tuesday for a high school hoops showdown. St. Andrew's rallied from double digits to beat Crystal Springs 67-61.

The Tigers opened the game on a 10-0 run, but the Saints responded to hand them their first 3A Region 6 loss.

Expect both squads to have a say in who makes the Big House in March.

