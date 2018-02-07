Jazzmun Holmes and Chloe Bibby were unsung heroines Monday for #2 MSU

Folks are still talking about the record setting crowd at The Hump. Victoria Vivians and Blair Schaefer shined but there were some more unsung heroines for #2 Mississippi State against #7 South Carolina.

One of them was Jazzmun Holmes. The Gulfport native dropped a pair of dimes leading to big Blair treys in the fourth quarter. Her two and tweet iced the win.

"Jazz came in in the 2nd quarter and just changed our whole tempo, changed our offense, she got us going, " said head coach Vic Schaefer. "This isn't anything new, this is the same thing I saw last year. When you get a point guard playing at the point, creating pressure, then everybody behind her plays a little bit harder."

Jazzmun added "everytime we get in the huddle, I tell them we're right here, we need to relax, we're good, this is our game. Like I knew it was going to be our game. We had it."

Another unsung heroine was Chloe Bibby. She also played a big role in the Bulldogs moving to 24-0 on the season. The freshman from Australia chipped in 7 points, 3 rebounds, a steal, and a block.

"We had to have another big body," Schaefer said. "And it's just a matter of it's hard to play a four guard lineup. She affected the game in the first half offensively. Then just thought she competed defensively, trying to do what we want to do. And this is a kid that hasn't been in our system but five months.

Chloe's approach was simple: "I was just trying to be aggressive and help out where I could. Box out, and just doing the little things."

#2 Mississippi State travels to Gainesville Thursday to face Florida. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen online at ESPN3.com.

