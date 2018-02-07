Several Magnolia State storylines as National Signing Day (part 2) nears

We're getting close to a day where the fax machine is actually relevant. Wednesday marks the second National Signing Day for football players in the 2018 class.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, and Alcorn State all inked several players in December. They will put the finishing touches on their respective classes.

We'll have an old fashioned crooting battle in Olive Branch. Three-star defensive end Fabien Lovett will decide between the Bulldogs, Rebels, and Florida. 247 Sports ranked him the number 7 recruit in the Sip.

The SWAC is combing the Jackson area. Hazlehurst's Tim Steward committed to JSU on Monday. He rushed for over 1300 yards and racked up 177 tackles. Callaway's Makenzie Black is expected to sign with Alcorn State, he led the Chargers in tackles and TFL.

More state champs from The Cove will put pen to paper. Ten Pearl Pirates will sign NLI including Johnquarise Patterson and Tylan Knight (Ole Miss or Louisiana-Lafayette).

We'll keep you updated on MSNewsNow.com and the MS Sports Now app on signings around the area.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.