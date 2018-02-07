If you suspect child abuse and want to report it; There's an app for that

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is going high-tech.The new Report Abuse app puts the power in the palm of YOUR hand, to report suspected child abuse or neglect and help Mississippi children get the care they need.

All it takes is about five minutes. All you have to do is click on the MDCP's Report Abuse App. Then you'll see an electronic form where you can fill out the information you know about the child involved and the type of abuse or neglect you think is happening.

Once submitted, it goes to MDCPS' central intake unit and is then investigated.



" We get almost 30,000 calls per year or reports a year of suspected child abuse and neglect and we respond to every one of them," said MDCPS Commissioner Jess Dickinson.

Of that 30,000, Commissioner Dickinson says about 7,000 turn out to be legitimate cases, and he expects reports to increase with the help of the app.

"If you see it in a grocery store, in a parking lot, at the park or anywhere a person sees suspected child abuse and they have their cell phone with them, they can report it right then and there," added Dickinson.

And you can do so anonymously.

"We don't want anybody to fail to report child abuse or neglect simply because they're afraid of retribution or being identified," said Dickinson.

The app is said to be the first of its kind in the country. And thanks to a collaboration with researchers at Mississippi State University, it gives MDCPS another way to reach children in need.

"There will be more children who will be protected, will get a quicker response and who will escape what otherwise might have been some terrible circumstances simply because of this app.

The app is available for download right now.

