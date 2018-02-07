Coming up on WLBT: A stormy commute

As some rough, stormy weather moves across Mississippi, you could find yourself driving through some down pours. We'll have a look at the roads when you join us.

Ridgeland police are investigating a chase that ended in Jackson. We'll have a live report at 5.

Child protection services in the Magnolia State have a new way to hopefully help end child abuse. We'll have details.

Plus your stormy forecast will be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10,

~Joy