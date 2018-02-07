Hwy 18 at Raymond Rd. back open after 4 car wreck - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hwy 18 at Raymond Rd. back open after 4 car wreck

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hwy 18 was shut down Wednesday morning at Raymond Road after a bad wreck.

At least four cars were involved in this accident and police and ambulances were on scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

We will keep you updated on this developing story. 

