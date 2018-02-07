Hwy 18 at Raymond Rd. shut down after 4 car wreck

Hwy 18 is shut down at Raymond Road after a bad wreck.

At least four cars are involved in this accident and police and ambulances are on scene.

So far at least two ambulances have transported people to the hospital for their injuries.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or when the highway will be back open.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

