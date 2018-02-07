Multi-car wreck on I-55 S near Hwy 463 causing major traffic slo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Multi-car wreck on I-55 S near Hwy 463 causing major traffic slow down

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Multiple cars wrecked on I-55 South near Hwy 463 in Madison causing a major traffic back up.

At least two people were taken away in an ambulance. 

Please take another route to work if possible. Avoid the interstate if possible.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly