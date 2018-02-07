School bus involved in wreck on Hwy 471 in Brandon

A school bus and minivan were involved in a wreck in Brandon on Hwy 471.

The minivan hit the bus, then the bus hit the light pole. Officials are working to take down the light pole so it won't collapse when the bus is moved.

According to one witness who was on the bus, one student was taken to the hospital with neck pain.

The witness says the bus had middle and high school students on board.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.