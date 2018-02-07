National Signing Day 2018 in Mississippi

It's National Signing Day and high school athletes across the country are signing letters of intent and revealing where they will compete at the next level.

With the day finally here, the dreams of playing college football are about to become a reality for many high school athletes.

The only things left are a signature, a national letter of intent and a fax machine.

Some recruits ended their recruitment weeks ago, with a few taking place in the first early signing day, but many have waited until today to make their final decisions.

This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state.

Mississippi State

Malik Heath, WR (Callaway)

Stephen Guidry, WR (Hinds)

Marcus Murphy, RB (West Point)

Kwatrivious Johnson, DL (Greenwood)

Jaden Crumedy, DL (Oak Grove)

Ole Miss

Luke Knox, LB (Brentwood, TN)

James Williams, DL (Callaway)

Cam White, RB (Madison Central)

Scott Phillips, RB (Jones County)

Isaiah Woullard, RB (PCS)

Southern Miss

Jemaurian Jones, DB (Brookhaven)

Trace Clopton, OL (Brookhaven)

DeMichael Harris, WR (Hinds)

Ty'Ree Evans, LB (EMCC)

Neil McLaurin, WR (Southwest)

Von'Darius Freeman, DL (Southwest)

Jackson State

Tim Robinson (Callaway)

Kobe Gates, WR (Co-Lin)

Ra’Meik Wallace, WR (Hinds)

Derrick Ponder, QB (Navarro)

Calvin Keys Jr., WR (East Mississippi)

Jauan Collins, DL (East Mississippi)

Didravious Henry, DL (Co-Lin)

Melvin Hollins, OL (Jones County)

Qendarrion Barnett, LB (Idaho)

Ti’Morrius Conner, ATH (East Mississippi)

Eddie Maxon, OL (Co-Lin)

Alcorn State

Makenzie Black (Callaway)

Wanya Morris, OT (Southwest)

Daylon Burks, DB (Jones County)

Jyron Russell, QB (Timberview, TX)

Delshun Bradwell, OT (Godby, FL)

Mississippi Valley

Chandler Robinson, QB (LeFlore County)

Charles Robinson, DB (Simmons)

Zacchaeus Sims, OL (Hinds)

Chris Walls, DE (O’Bannon)

Mississippi College

Delta State

Other D1

Reed Tyler (Brandon TE) - Arkansas State

Kenny Gainwell (Yazoo County ATH) - Memphis

Braden Moody (Warren Central OL) - South Alabama

Cameron Carroll (Northwest Rankin RB) - Tulane

Nik Hogan (Northwest Rankin DL) - Tulane

Jeffery Johnson (Brookhaven DL) - Tulane

Tay Berry (Madison Central DL) - Samford

Belhaven

Nicholas Andrews (Callaway)

JUCO

Adonis Clincy (Callaway) - Coahoma Community College

Ja'Marlon Jones (Callaway) - Coahoma Community College

Maljon Joor (Callaway) - Gulf Coast Community College

Tyrese Winford (Callaway) - East Mississippi Community College

Out of State

Kobe Love (Callaway) - Prairie View

Damien Lewis, OL (Northwest) - LSU

John Hightower, WR (Hinds) - Boise State

John Hines, LB (Southwest) - Troy

Keith Brown Jr., LB (Northwest) - Memphis

Chris Stamps, DB (Northwest) - Middle Tennessee

Taylor Wallace, K (Jones County) - Central Arkansas

Dylan Desper, OL (Jones County) - Central Arkansas

Be sure to keep up with the latest updates by following our sports team on Twitter!

We'll update this page with reports from recruiting classes, interviews, clips, social media posts from the WLBT/FOX 40 Sports Team and more.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved