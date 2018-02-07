Olive Branch father ordered to pay back $38K in child support

An Olive Branch man was ordered to pay $38,000 in child support after failing to pay for 12 years.

45-year-old Joseph Lane Harrill, a father in DeSoto County, was ordered by a judge Tuesday to pay more than $38,000 for failing to support his child for 12 years.

Harrill pleaded guilty before a DeSoto County Circuit judge to one count of non-support of a child. He was sentenced to serve five years in the custody of MDOC with 5 years suspended.

Harrill was also ordered to pay $38,448.36 over the course of his probation in addition to $100 to the Attorney General’s Office and $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Harrill was arrested May 16, 2017, while working for a construction company. Prior to his arrest, Harrill paid child support off and on from 2005-2011. In 2011, payments became more irregular, and eventually stopped paying completely until March 2017.

“It’s a shame this man knowingly and willingly abandoned his responsibility to his own child. It took him being arrested and convicted before picking back up his monetary commitment to his child,” said General Hood. “We thank Judge McClure for forcing this parent to take responsibility and hope this serves as a reminder to other deadbeat parents that they, too, will eventually have to pay what they owe.”

