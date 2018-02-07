Two wanted in connection with Natchez homicide captured in California

Two people wanted in connection with the death of a Natchez man were captured in Fresno, California.

28-year-old Isaac Garner and 26-year-old Cassandra Trahern were arrested Tuesday after officers with the Fresno Police Department found them sleeping inside a car parked outside of a gym.

Officers learned the pair was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old John Thomas Martin. Garner has been charged with murder and Trahern has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Several others have also been arrested in the case.

Martin was found lying on the ground outside a house on Woodman Road in Adams County. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer in California also learned that the weapon possibly used in the homicide was still inside the vehicle.

The vehicle has been stored for evidence and both suspects are being held for Federal Marshals. The pair will be extradited back to Adams County.

