Senate bill invests in cities' infrastructure needs

Mississippi towns could see additional dollars for roads and water and sewer systems under legislation passed by the state Senate, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said today.

The legislation is one piece of a larger plan to address infrastructure needs in the state.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2455, which diverts a portion of sales taxes to cities for infrastructure needs.

Up to $40 million would be available to cities once the legislation is fully implemented. Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, sponsored the bill, which last week cleared the Finance Committee, under Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall.

“Our solution to the state’s infrastructure challenges will not ignore the needs of Mississippi cities,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “Maintaining infrastructure is a core function of government, and proper upkeep of roads, bridges and water and sewer systems requires continued investment.”

This bill also could bolster Mississippi’s ability to participate and receive matching funds if Congress and President Donald Trump approve a transportation plan.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved