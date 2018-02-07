Woman shot to death in Walthall County

Early Wednesday morning, around 6:30, the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a shooting on North Patten Road in Sandy Hook.

The victim was identified as Lejill Lewis and was taken to Walthall General Hospital by ambulance where she later died.

51-year-old JC James, Jr. from Tylertown was arrested by the sheriff's department and is being held right now on pending charges.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner for an autopsy by Coroner Shannon Hartzog and physical evidence is expected to be submitted to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory to be analyzed.

“We need anyone who had contact with JC James, Jr. Tuesday evening or Wednesday and anyone who has information regarding this case to contact our office immediately,” says Sheriff Kyle Breland.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481 or Walthall County Crime Stoppers at 601-467-1878.

