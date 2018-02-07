JPS to extend school days to make up for time missed during water crisis

The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees has approved a plan to make up days that were missed due to inclement weather and the resulting water crisis. Classes were canceled for seven days.

The District will use its two inclement weather days, March 30 and April 2, and the Parent-Teacher Conference Day that was scheduled for February 19 to make up three of those days.

Additionally, four days will be made up by extending the school day by one hour from February 12–April 12, 2018. By extending the school day by one hour for 39 days, the District will meet the requirements for instructional time.

Parent-Teacher Conference Day will be rescheduled.

No Saturdays will be used for makeup days for students. Also, spring break and high school graduation ceremonies will not be changed. However, the last day of school, May 23, will be a full day of school instead of a 60% day. School districts are only allowed to have two 60% days per school year. JPS had 60% days on December 22, 2017, and January 19, 2018.

Beginning February 12, JPS schools will observe the revised bell schedule below.

Activities Elementary Middle High School Day Begins 7 a.m. 7:25 a.m. 7:30 a.m. Instruction Begins 7:45 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:25 a.m. Instruction Ends 3:00 p.m. 4:05 p.m. 4:30 p.m. School Day Ends (Dismissal) 3:15 p.m. 4:05 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

