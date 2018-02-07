Rural areas across state will soon have access to high speed internet

Rural areas across the state will have access to high internet speeds, thanks to a new partnership that is making it all possible.

A digital divide is a section of rural Mississippi that is practically devoid of high speed internet services.

In the near future, some 30,000 Mississippians living and working in rural areas will have access to fiber optic cable.

300 miles of connectivity will soon be provided thanks to a partnership with the Public Service Commission, Entergy Mississippi and C Spire.

"I have said and will continue to say the lack of high speed internet service in Mississippi is in fact an infrastructure crisis in our state," said Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley. "Rural areas have been left behind."

Under the agreement, C Spire will install fiber optic cable and related broadcast communications for Entergy along five routes and pass 21 small towns, cities and counties in the so called broadband desert of Mississippi.

The $11 million project includes an upgrade for Entergy's power grid. Customers will benefit from the enhancements to it's systems that bring electricity to your homes.

According to Commissioner Presley, the partnership will open the door for Mississippians.

"The lack of high speed internet service is compounding the problems with our economy," said Presley. "It's compounding the issues with education. You have got a lot of folks who would love to be online, taking online classes at our community colleges and our universities, and who simply cannot do it because they do not have online services. These two guys are helping fix that."

Entergy gets communications enhancements to its statewide electrical service grid and C Spire gets to fill the demand for fiber infrastructure in hard-to-reach isolated areas.

The work is set to begin this spring.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved