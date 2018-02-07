Ridgeland robbery suspects could be connected to other crimes

There are new details involving a police pursuit into Jackson Tuesday night, involving Ridgeland police. Two men who were fleeing from a gas station robbery behind bars.

WLBT has exclusive video of the end of the chase where Ridgeland police pursued two robbery suspects into Jackson over aging streets, that served a purpose for once.

"They hit a pothole, a large pothole in a neighborhood," said Ridgeland Police Lt. Brian Myers.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tramaine Pettaway, and 28-year-old Kenneth Lewis. Both were charged with armed robbery of a business.

Police say the getaway car was very familiar, which could help them solve other recent robberies.

"We have seen the Ford Fusion silver in color," added Lt. Myers. It is very similar to the one that was caught on camera following the liquor store robbery and assault on Lake Harbor in Ridgeland. We are checking now to see if that vehicle has shown up at other crimes in the metro area."

Police believe the men may be responsible for another armed robbery at Mac's gas from earlier in the year and hold-ups at gas stations in Clinton and Brandon. More evidence collected could connect the crimes.

"We have gloves, mask,s a handgun, a knife, jackets that match what we saw last night, and also in some other crimes that they're possible matches," said Lt. Myers. We are processing evidence, we think we're barking up the right tree with this duo."

RELATED STORY: Two in custody following pursuit from Ridgeland into Jackson

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.