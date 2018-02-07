No makeup days required for Madison County School District

Students in Madison County will not have to make up school days missed for inclement weather last month.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee has announced that MCS students will not be required to make up snow days missed as a result of unsafe weather conditions on January 16 and 17.

READ MORE: Gov. Bryant declares State of Emergency for school districts affected by winter weather

At their meeting on Monday night, the Madison County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s request to excuse these days based on the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved