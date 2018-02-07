Copy-National Signing Day 2018 in Mississippi

It's National Signing Day and high school athletes across the country are signing letters of intent and revealing where they will compete at the next level.
With the day finally here, the dreams of playing college football are about to become a reality for many high school athletes.
The only things left are a signature, a national letter of intent and a fax machine.
Some recruits ended their recruitment weeks ago, with a few taking place in the first early signing day, but many have waited until today to make their final decisions.
This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state.
Malik Heath, WR (Callaway)
Stephen Guidry, WR (Hinds)
Marcus Murphy, RB (West Point)
Kwatrivious Johnson, DL (Greenwood)
Jaden Crumedy, DL (Oak Grove)
And it’s over?????? #HOTTYTODDY #HYDR???? pic.twitter.com/cxaD2rSvW0— Tylan Knight ?? (@TylanKnight) February 7, 2018
Luke Knox, LB (Brentwood, TN)
James Williams, DL (Callaway)
Cam White, RB (Madison Central)
Scott Phillips, RB (Jones County)
Isaiah Woullard, RB (PCS)
Jemaurian Jones, DB (Brookhaven)
Trace Clopton, OL (Brookhaven)
DeMichael Harris, WR (Hinds)
Ty'Ree Evans, LB (EMCC)
Neil McLaurin, WR (Southwest)
Von'Darius Freeman, DL (Southwest)
Jackson State
Kendarious Feazell, ATH (Lawrence County High School)
Cameron Hines, WR (Starkville High School)
Timontre Graham, LB (Mobile, Al)
Tim Steward, LB (Hazlehurst High School)
Cameron Beal, OL (Tuscaloosa, Al)
Jack Strouse, QB (Placentia, CA)
Cedric Dunbar, OL (Cathedral High School)
Quinton Burns, DB (Provine)
David Arrington IV (Montgomery, Al)
Tim Robinson, LB (Callaway)
Dwayne "DJ" Stevens, WR/TE (Ridgeland)
Carl Jones, LB (Greenwood)
Kobe Gates, WR (Co-Lin)
Ra’Meik Wallace, WR (Hinds)
Derrick Ponder, QB (Navarro)
Calvin Keys Jr., WR (East Mississippi)
Jauan Collins, DL (East Mississippi)
Didravious Henry, DL (Co-Lin)
Melvin Hollins, OL (Jones County)
Qendarrion Barnett, LB (Idaho)
Ti’Morrius Conner, ATH (East Mississippi)
Eddie Maxon, OL (Co-Lin)
Javious Bardney, C (Co-Lin)
Roberto Aguirre, K (Tallahassee, Fl)
Nicholas Anderson, LB (Vicksburg High School)
Makenzie Black, LB (Callaway)
Jonathon Bolton, RB (Purvis HS)
Delshun Bradwell, OL (Quincy, Fl)
Joshua Brown, OL (Houston, Tx)
Donnell Buckner, WR (Lumberton HS)
Jerimiah Green, TE (Richmond, Tx)
Jaaron Jackson, DE (Lakeland, Fl)
Keyron Kinsler Jr., S (Micanopy, Fl)
Tavarian McCullum, WR (Collins HS)
Alonzo Nelson, CB (Chicago, Ill.)
Jon Orso, DE (Mount Vernon, Al)
Jyron Russell, QB (Grand Prairie, Tx)
Blake Thomas, DE (Dallas, Tx)
Trey Turner, RB (Atmore, Al)
Mississippi Valley
Chandler Robinson, QB (LeFlore County)
Charles Robinson, DB (Simmons)
Zacchaeus Sias, OL (Hinds)
Chris Walls, DE (O’Bannon)
Mississippi College
Delta State
Other D1
Reed Tyler (Brandon TE) - Arkansas State
Kenny Gainwell (Yazoo County ATH) - Memphis
Braden Moody (Warren Central OL) - South Alabama
Cameron Carroll (Northwest Rankin RB) - Tulane
Nik Hogan (Northwest Rankin DL) - Tulane
Jeffery Johnson (Brookhaven DL) - Tulane
Tay Berry (Madison Central DL) - Samford
Belhaven
Nicholas Andrews (Callaway)
JUCO
Adonis Clincy (Callaway) - Coahoma Community College
Ja'Marlon Jones (Callaway) - Coahoma Community College
Maljon Joor (Callaway) - Gulf Coast Community College
Tyrese Winford (Callaway) - East Mississippi Community College
Out of State
Kobe Love (Callaway) - Prairie View
Damien Lewis, OL (Northwest) - LSU
John Hightower, WR (Hinds) - Boise State
John Hines, LB (Southwest) - Troy
Keith Brown Jr., LB (Northwest) - Memphis
Chris Stamps, DB (Northwest) - Middle Tennessee
Taylor Wallace, K (Jones County) - Central Arkansas
Dylan Desper, OL (Jones County) - Central Arkansas
