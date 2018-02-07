SWAC Central: Tony Hughes JSU National Signing Day Press Conference

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes met the media for his National Signing Day press conference. The Tigers signed 22 players total in the 2018 class. Ten put pen to paper in December, the other twelve made their commitments official on Wednesday.
See entire 2018 JSU Recruiting Class here
??Jackson State University @JStateTigers ??? pic.twitter.com/ThKmHFMpi8— Timontre Graham???? (@TimontreGraham) February 7, 2018
Congratulations @DatGUYdeuce2— Jackson St. Sports (@JStateTigers) February 7, 2018
Welcome to THEE Tiger family! #THEEiLove #NSD18 #TigerUP pic.twitter.com/rk6UblHE2K
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.