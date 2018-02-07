WLBT Sports Extra: Jay Hopson on 2018 Southern Miss recruiting c - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

WLBT Sports Extra: Jay Hopson on 2018 Southern Miss recruiting class

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Southern Miss capped their 2018 recruiting class with some in-state signees.

Jefferson Davis County standout Malik Shorts signed with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. Meridian's Deuntra Hyman also made it official with the black and gold.

Head coach Jay Hopson was in the metro. He appeared at the USM Signing Day party at Drago's. We asked him about the new flock of Golden Eagles before addressing the SMTTT faithful.

