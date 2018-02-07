WLBT Sports Extra: Jay Hopson on 2018 Southern Miss recruiting class

Southern Miss capped their 2018 recruiting class with some in-state signees.

Jefferson Davis County standout Malik Shorts signed with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. Meridian's Deuntra Hyman also made it official with the black and gold.

“I’m so excited about this feeling...Now that I’ve made my decision and signed that paper, it feels great to be a Golden Eagle.”



Jefferson Davis Jaguar and #USM commit Malik Shorts. @wdam #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/zcedWbVtPL — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) February 7, 2018

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson in the metro today. Annual @SouthernMissFB National Signing Day party at Drago’s #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/1grAWbyk2q — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 7, 2018

Head coach Jay Hopson was in the metro. He appeared at the USM Signing Day party at Drago's. We asked him about the new flock of Golden Eagles before addressing the SMTTT faithful.

See entire 2018 USM Recruiting Class here

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved