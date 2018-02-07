Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for three Aberdeen children

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and the alleged abductor, 27-year-old Ashli Brown.

The children are identified as Jachin Graham, 3, a black male; Nasir Brown, 4, a black male and Niyeema Prigeon, 6, a black female.

Ashli Brown is described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Impala bearing Florida plates, possibly in route to Florida.

The children were abducted from their home in the 400 block of Columbus Street in Aberdeen Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the three children or Ashli Brown contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 662-369-6454.

