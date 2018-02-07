Overnight thunderstorms floods a Jackson library that was forced to close last year due to water woes

Overnight thunderstorms have flooded a popular Jackson Library that was forced to close its doors last year due to water woes. Library system employees tell 3 on your side's they are hoping relief will come sooner rather than later.

The Charles Tisdale Library was greeted by an unwelcome visitor Wednesday, floodwaters.

“We have a really, really big flood due to the rain that came last night. I don’t know if the water came in such a torrent and the pumps couldn’t keep up or the sewer pipes couldn’t carry it away, but something went wrong,” said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr said.

Jackson Public Works crews spent the day pumping out more than three feet of water that inundated the basement.

“It is flooded worse than it is ever done before,” said a Library Employee.

The library, located on East Northside Drive, has a history of flooding issues. In fact, the doors closed last year due to a series of water woes that left a big mess behind.

“It caused black mold to grow in basement and it contaminated the main system, so we did environmental test and they felt that it wasn't safe,” added Furr.

Furr told us there are still thousands of books on the top floor and a humidifier is being used to make sure they don't mold. Meanwhile, the search continues for a new place to call home..

“It served around 69,000 people last year," said Furr. "We need a new library for this community, the kids need a safe place.”

Furr said the old Virginia College building that's also in the neighborhood would be a prime spot. The Library system hopes the city provides the money needed to buy the building, but with funding running dry these days it will be a challenge.

