Pearl's Tylan Knight flips from Louisiana-Lafayette to Ole Miss

Ole Miss flipped one of the top players in Mississippi.

Pearl's Tylan Knight received attention after the Pirates won the 6A State Championship, plus Knight had a stellar performance at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Knight committed to Louisiana-Lafayette on January 24th, but today he signed with the Rebels.

"Probably the steal of the class is Tylan Knight," Ole Miss Head Football Coach Matt Luke said in today's National Signing Day press conference. "This kid I think is a dynamic player and I'm really excited about him."

Knight was an under the radar recruit until the very end, but he says he's OK with continuing to be the underdog.

"People are going to doubt me. That's fine with me," Knight said. "They can doubt me all they want, but I'm still going to thrive."