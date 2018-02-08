Pearl's Johnquarise Patterson caps stout Mississippi State WR class

Mississippi State signed six in-state commitments on Wednesday. One of them was a Pearl Pirate.
Johnquarise Patterson had 1061 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2017 perfect season. J-Red and Callaway's Malik Heath are part of a loaded receiver group.
Patterson reflected on the chance to play in the SEC: "It means a lot. Like when I saw the paper, I just stopped for a moment and I thanked God. It's a blessing, a lot of people not able to get what we got today. I just want to make my mom proud because she's a single parent. My main goal is to make her proud."
The newest addition to the Bulldog Family gives us our fourth WR & nine Mississippi natives in #StateTeam18! Welcome @johnquarise4!— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) February 7, 2018
https://t.co/iBcUFtIrVl
