Pearl's Johnquarise Patterson caps stout Mississippi State WR class

Mississippi State signed six in-state commitments on Wednesday. One of them was a Pearl Pirate.

Johnquarise Patterson had 1061 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2017 perfect season. J-Red and Callaway's Malik Heath are part of a loaded receiver group.

Patterson reflected on the chance to play in the SEC: "It means a lot. Like when I saw the paper, I just stopped for a moment and I thanked God. It's a blessing, a lot of people not able to get what we got today. I just want to make my mom proud because she's a single parent. My main goal is to make her proud."

The newest addition to the Bulldog Family gives us our fourth WR & nine Mississippi natives in #StateTeam18! Welcome @johnquarise4!



?? https://t.co/iBcUFtIrVl#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/SpjW2z1okQ — MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) February 7, 2018

See entire 2018 MSU Recruiting Class here

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.