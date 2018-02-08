Jackson State 2018 recruiting class spans from The Sip to Califo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State 2018 recruiting class spans from The Sip to California

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: El Dorado Football Source: El Dorado Football

Jackson State signed 12 players on Wednesday. The class spans from the west coast to right here in the Magnolia State. Some of the in-state signees Tony Hughes nabbed included Ridgeland's DJ Stevens, Quinton Burns of Provine, Callaway's Tim Robinson, and Tim Steward from Hazlehurst.

One of the JSU needs was quarterback, especially with Hal Mumme's Air Raid offense. Jack Strouse comes to the Tigers from California.

  Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly