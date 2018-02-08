Jackson State 2018 recruiting class spans from The Sip to California

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State signed 12 players on Wednesday. The class spans from the west coast to right here in the Magnolia State. Some of the in-state signees Tony Hughes nabbed included Ridgeland's DJ Stevens, Quinton Burns of Provine, Callaway's Tim Robinson, and Tim Steward from Hazlehurst.
One of the JSU needs was quarterback, especially with Hal Mumme's Air Raid offense. Jack Strouse comes to the Tigers from California.
Jack Strouse signed his D1 scholarship to play QB for Jackson State Tiger Football program today. We are very proud of him...best of luck!!! @ocvarsityguy @SteveFryer @Jackstrouse @JStateTigers pic.twitter.com/3ax0PWWwAb— ElDorado HS Football (@EDHSFOOTBALL) February 8, 2018
