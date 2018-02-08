Callaway's Makenzie Black a part of Alcorn State 2018 recruiting class

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Alcorn State signed 16 players on Wednesday. One of those is a Callaway Charger. Makenzie Black led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss in 2017. He was one of 11 Chargers to sign to play college football.
Callaway Chargers #NSD— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 7, 2018
Malik Heath (MSU)
James Williams (Ole Miss)
Tim Robinson (JSU)
Makenzie Black (Alcorn)
Kobe Love (Prairie View)
Rodney Luckett (DSU)
Nicholas Andrews (Belhaven)
Adonis Clincy (Coahoma)
Ja’Marlon Jones (Coahoma)
Maljon Joor (Gulf Coast)
Tyrese Winford (ECCC) pic.twitter.com/KhqrttXeTg
Braves head coach Fred McNair visited the metro, attending the annual Signing Day event at The Lake House.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.