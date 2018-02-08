Callaway's Makenzie Black a part of Alcorn State 2018 recruiting class

Alcorn State signed 16 players on Wednesday. One of those is a Callaway Charger. Makenzie Black led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss in 2017. He was one of 11 Chargers to sign to play college football.

Callaway Chargers #NSD

Malik Heath (MSU)

James Williams (Ole Miss)

Tim Robinson (JSU)

Makenzie Black (Alcorn)

Kobe Love (Prairie View)

Rodney Luckett (DSU)

Nicholas Andrews (Belhaven)

Adonis Clincy (Coahoma)

Ja’Marlon Jones (Coahoma)

Maljon Joor (Gulf Coast)

Tyrese Winford (ECCC) pic.twitter.com/KhqrttXeTg — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 7, 2018

Braves head coach Fred McNair visited the metro, attending the annual Signing Day event at The Lake House.

