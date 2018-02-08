Callaway's Makenzie Black a part of Alcorn State 2018 recruiting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway's Makenzie Black a part of Alcorn State 2018 recruiting class

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Alcorn State signed 16 players on Wednesday. One of those is a Callaway Charger. Makenzie Black led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss in 2017. He was one of 11 Chargers to sign to play college football.

Braves head coach Fred McNair visited the metro, attending the annual Signing Day event at The Lake House.

