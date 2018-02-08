23-year-old shot and killed on Bow Street identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

23-year-old shot and killed on Bow Street identified

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man, shot to death on Bow Street near Blair Street in Jackson, has been identified by the coroner as 23-year-old Cortez Houston.  

Witnesses on the scene were heard crying out "this girl killed my son".

According to Deputy Chief James David with Jackson police, they received a call at 9:13 a.m. about a man laying in the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead, bleeding from his head laying in the street.

The coroner says that Houston died of a gunshot wound to the head. 

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

We have a crew on the scene working to find out more.

