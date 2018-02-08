Jackson police investigating homicide on Blair Street - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson police investigating homicide on Blair Street

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was shot to death on Bow Street near Blair Street in Jackson. 

Witnesses on the scene were heard crying out "this girl killed my son".

We are working to get more details from police.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

We have a crew on the scene working to find out more.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly