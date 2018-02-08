UPDATE: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting of 23-year- - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting of 23-year-old

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left 23-year-old Cortez Houston dead on Blair Street in Jackson.

Witnesses on the scene were heard crying out "this girl killed my son".

According to Deputy Chief James David with Jackson Police, they received a call at 9:13 a.m. about a man laying in the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead, laying in the street bleeding from the head.

The coroner says that Houston died of a gunshot wound to the head. 

Charges are pending for the suspect in question, but a motive has not been determined. 

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

We have a crew on the scene working to find out more.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly